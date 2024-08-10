Amit Shah urges sugar mills to diversify ethanol production, eyes 2025 blending target

New Delhi: Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Saturday called on sugar mills to explore alternatives to sugarcane for ethanol production, pushing for a multi-dimensional approach to biofuel manufacturing.

Speaking at an event organized by the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories (NFCSF), Shah said India would achieve its 20 per cent ethanol blending target by 2025-26, ahead of the original 2030 deadline.

The minister highlighted that the government's ethanol blending programme has helped reduce the country's crude oil import bill and address environmental concerns.