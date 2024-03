Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan on Friday underwent an angioplasty surgery in Mumbai.

The actor was taken to the Kokilaben Hospital in India's financial capital on Friday morning for the surgery, and returned home in the afternoon after successful completion of the operation.

The surgery was to remove a blood clot in his leg, which, according to medical experts, could have led to a heart attack or a stroke if left untreated.

More to follow...