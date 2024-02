Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations begin with 'anna seva'

Anant Ambani, the youngest of the three children of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani is set to marry Radhika Merchant - the younger daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare, and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant. Ahead of the wedding ceremony in July, guests from around the world have been invited to three-day pre-wedding festivities beginning from March 1. The pre-wedding festivities began at Jamnagar in Gujarat with 'anna seva' where the Ambanis served traditional Gujarati food to the villagers. In this seva, around 51, 000 locals will be served and it that will continue for the next couple of days.