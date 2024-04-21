Watch: Doordarshan anchor faints on live TV while presenting updates on heatwave

A TV anchor fainted while reading heatwave updates live on air due to a sudden drop in blood pressure, several publication reported on Sunday.

Lopamudra Sinha, a Doordarshan anchor in Kolkata, could be heard slurring as she read the information before blacking out.

Sharing the video on her Facebook page, Lopamudra said, "The teleprompter faded away and I blacked out. But luckily, it happened while a 30 to 40 seconds animation was playing out on television. During that time, I collapsed on my chair."

Lopamudra claimed that she fainted due to intense heat and because her blood pressure plummeted suddenly.