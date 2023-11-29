Low pressure area over Andaman Sea becomes 'well marked', to intensify into depression

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its morning bulletin, said, "The low pressure area over south Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal now lies as a well marked low pressure area at 5:30 am on November 29."

"It is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal around November 30. Thereafter, it is likely to move northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal in the subsequent 48 hours," the IMD said.