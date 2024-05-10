Andaman Police chatbot 'Naye Kanoon Mitra' to help people understand 3 new criminal laws

Speaking to PTI, Bhatt, said, 'The chatbot "Naye Kanoon Mitra" can be accessible through two ways - a weblink (https://mediafiles.botpress.cloud/69e1bc77-1c9b-4d0b-aaca1238d73c5751/webchat/bot.html) and a QR-code.

Both the platforms will direct the user to the chatbot, where any citizen can ask questions directly related to three new criminal laws through text messages."

Director General of Police, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Devesh Chandra Srivastava commended all the officers involved in this project and said, "The adoption of this chatbot is an effort to harness the potential of artificial intelligence in delivering efficient and accessible services to the public."

"In the last four months we have conducted campaigns to make people aware of these three new criminal laws in all the three districts - South Andaman, North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar district," the DGP said.