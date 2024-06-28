Adivasis in Andhra benefit significantly from 'doorstep delivery' of rations

Around 9 per cent of the respondents said that the distance to fetch rations was higher in the FPS system and a similar percentage of the respondents said that the time to travel to collect rice grains was higher in the FPS system.

“The ration depots are often located far from their scattered habitations, creating a particular burden for vulnerable groups such as single women, widows, the elderly, and disabled individuals. In this context, the PDS 'doorstep delivery system,' technically known as the Mobile Dispenser Unit (MDU) system, was introduced by the erstwhile Government of Andhra Pradesh in 2021 with the aim of distributing rations at doorsteps. In the doorstep delivery system, an MDU operator (the driver of a mini goods carrier) was responsible for lifting rations in bulk from the local FPS and visiting each locality for distribution. Beneficiaries were informed through village volunteers about the day and time of the MDU visit, so they could be available at home to collect their rations. Essentially, ration distribution responsibilities were given to MDU operators, while FPS dealers served as suppliers of rations to MDUs,” LibTech India's Chakradhar Buddha who was part of the study told DH.

Based on the study, the LibTech team recommended that the state government should reconsider any proposal to revert to the old FPS system by removing the doorstep delivery system.

The government should continue to strengthen the doorstep delivery system (MDU) to address the significant challenges Adivasis face. It should also improve MDU operations to enhance efficiency and ensure timely visits and enhance accessibility and reduce associated costs with MDU operations,” said Naveen Gajjalagari who was also part of the study.

Other findings of the study:

- 93 per cent of the respondents said that the cost to travel to collect rice grains is higher in the FPS system.

- 93 per cent of the respondents said that the work lost to collect rice grains is higher in the FPS system.

- 90 per cent of the respondents said that the number of trips to collect rice grains is higher in the FPS system.

- 75 per cent of the respondents said that instances of receiving less rice grains than entitled are higher in the FPS system.

- 75 per cent of the respondents said that instances of missing rice grains completely are higher in the FPS system.

- 65 per cent of the respondents said that instances of being forced to buy additional items to collect rice grains are higher in the FPS system.

- 71 per cent of the respondents said that the grievance redressal system is better in the doorstep delivery system.

- 99 per cent of the respondents preferred to collect their ration rather than receiving the amount for food grains under the DBT scheme.