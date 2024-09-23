Adulterated ghee not used to make Tirupati Laddu as TTD returned Tankers from Tamil Nadu Dairy

Hyderabad: Adulterated cow ghee supplied by a Tamil Nadu-based dairy was returned and not used for making laddus, according to a report by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that was submitted to the government and seen by DH.

The TTD, which manages the Venkateshwara shrine, in its 40-page report lays out in stark detail the failings that eventually swept up the trust in the ongoing row: lack of requisite testing equipment, absence of trained sensory analyst panel and not sending samples for outside testing among other things.

On Sunday, the Chandrababu Naidu government in Andhra Pradesh formed an SIT to probe any irregularities in the TTD, even as former CM Jaganmohan Reddy blasted Naidu for the allegations, calling him a “habitual liar”.

“As per the report of the NDDB, it is concluded that all the samples have vegetable and animal fat-based adulterants, including lard. In view of the above, adulterated cow ghee tankers supplied by the dairy were returned and further supplies were stopped from them, and also a show cause notice was issued to the M/s AR Dairy Pvt Ltd, Dindigul, on 22-07-2024, 23-07-2024, and 27-07-2024,” said the report submitted by TTD executive officer Syamala Rao to the state government.

Interestingly, the EO’s report also said that four samples from the ghee tanks supplied by A R Dairy were sent to National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) Lab, Anand, Gujarat, “confidentially” for testing its quality as per FSSAI specifications.

Rao submitted a preliminary report to Naidu on the laddu issue on Sunday after it emerged that cow ghee adulterated with animal fats was used to make the laddus.

According to the report, though there is a specific mention to adhere to standards, due to a lack of requisite testing equipment in the TTD laboratory, certain tests for detecting adulteration are not being carried out.