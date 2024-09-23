Adulterated ghee not used to make Tirupati Laddu as TTD returned Tankers from Tamil Naidu Dairy

Hyderabad: As debate around cow ghee adulterated with animal fat continues to simmer, the 40-page report submitted to the government by the TTD executive officer J Syamala Rao, seen by DH, said the suspected ghee from Tamil Nadu based Dairy was never used to make Tirupati Laddu Prasadam.

“As per the report of the NDDB, it concluded that all the samples have vegetable and animal fat-based adulterants, including LARD. In view of the above, the adulterated cow ghee tankers supplied by the dairy were returned and further supplies were stopped from them, and also a show cause notice was issued to the M/s AR Dairy Pvt Ltd, Dindigul, on 22-07-2024, 23-07-2024, and 27-07-2024,” said the report submitted by TTD EO to the government.

Interestingly, the EO's report also said that four samples from the ghee tanks supplied by AR Dairy were sent to NDDB Lab, Anand, Gujarat, 'confidentially' for testing its quality as per FSSAI specifications.