Adulterated ghee not used to make Tirupati Laddu as TTD returned Tankers from Tamil Naidu Dairy

Hyderabad: As debate around cow ghee adulterated with animal fat continues to simmer, the 40-page report submitted to the government by the TTD executive officer J Syamala Rao, seen by DH, said the suspected ghee from Tamil Nadu based Dairy was never used to make Tirupati Laddu Prasadam.
“As per the report of the NDDB, it concluded that all the samples have vegetable and animal fat-based adulterants, including LARD. In view of the above, the adulterated cow ghee tankers supplied by the dairy were returned and further supplies were stopped from them, and also a show cause notice was issued to the M/s AR Dairy Pvt Ltd, Dindigul, on 22-07-2024, 23-07-2024, and 27-07-2024,” said the report submitted by TTD EO to the government.
Interestingly, the EO's report also said that four samples from the ghee tanks supplied by AR Dairy were sent to NDDB Lab, Anand, Gujarat, 'confidentially' for testing its quality as per FSSAI specifications.
Syamala Rao submitted a preliminary report to chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on the Tirupati Laddu episode on Sunday. After it came to light that cow ghee that was adulterated with animal fats was used to make the sacred Tirupati Laddu, Naidu had sought a report from TTD EO. Naidu had on Sunday also announced that a SIT headed by an IG rank officer will probe the adulteration of cow ghee in Tirumala and other irregularities.
The report also detailed the cow ghee procurement process by TTD to make the famous Tirupati Laddu.
According to the report, cow ghee with Agmark Special Grade through tankers is procured through e-Tenders on half-yearly basis with the TTD specifications approved by the TTD Board for use in preparing the Laddu and other prasadams in Tirumala and Tiruchanoor temples.
The consumption is around 15,000 Kgs per day and value will be around Rs 200 Crs per annum for making laddus. in the tender specification, the quality parameters are as per TTD, FSSAI standards.
No adulteration tests done so far
Though there is specific mention to adhere to the standards, due to lack of requisite testing equipment in TTD Laboratory like GC and HPLC , certain tests for detecting adulteration like p-sitosterol, FAME are not being carried out.
Trained sensory analyst panel with facilities was not there for testing. No grading was done as the tender document does not specify which score of hedonic scale is acceptable for TTD. The cow ghee received through tankers was tested with basic parameters like moisture, butyro refracto meter reading, free fatty acid, RM Value, Baudouin Test, Test for Mineral Oil, Added Colour, Melting Point and Test for Rancidity.
If there is any variation in specified parameters, the tankers are being rejected. The remaining mentioned tests in the tender document are not being carried due to lack of requisite equipment in TTD Lab.
14 samples rejected since 2022
Altogether 14 samples were tested and rejected since 2022 based on parameters other than adulteration. Though as per the tender conditions facility of outside NABL accredited lab could have been utilized for adulteration testing this was never done.
“ln view of the above reasons of poor quality control systems i.e lack of testing equipment for adulteration and not sending samples to outside labs for testing , suppliers look advantage and started quoting very low unviable rates which are between Rs 320 per Kg and Rs 411 1. it is a common knowledge that no one can supply pure ghee with these rates. it was also observed that Reverse tendering was also causing depression of rates to unviable levels and eliminating good suppliers,” said the report.
Suppliers were supplying poor quality ghee which lacks aroma and taste, which was possibly adulterated. TTD has warned all the existing suppliers to improve quality of ghee supplied and warned that substandard stocks will be tested in outside labs for adulteration and the firm will be black listed with the suitable penalties if tests indicate adulteration. Taking into consideration the warning given by TTD all the firms improved their quality of ghee except one supplier -M/s AR Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd, Tamil Nadu.
AR Dairy tenders finalises in May
“AR Dairy Food Pvt Ltd was selected through E tender floated on 12-03-2024 for 10,00,000kgs cow ghee which was finalized on 08-05-2024 for Rs 319.80 through reverse tendering. He started supplying from 12the June, 2024. However his 2 tankers on 06-07-2024 and 2 tankers on '15-07 -2024 were found to be of poor quality during physical verification and it was suspected to be adulterated ghee on testing for aroma and taste. Accordingly, 04 samples were sent to NDDB Lab, Anand Gujarat confidentially for testing its quality as per FSSAI specifications.
The reports were received on 16-07-2024 and 23-07 -2024. 14. As per the report of the NDDB it is concluded that all the samples have vegetable and animal fat based adulterants including LARD. ln view of above, the adulterated cow ghee tankers supplied by the Dairy was returned back and stopped further supplies from them and also a show cause notice was issued,” added the executive officer in the report.
M/s AR Diary Pvt Ltd was sent show cause notice on July 22, 23 and 27 as to why suitable action should not be taken to blacklist the company duly forfeiting the EMD, SD amount and penalty of 5pc.
ln response the dairy has given reply on July 28. Again, TTD served a Re-joinder notice on August 8 duly denying the objections raised by the firm. “Now the reply furnished by them is under examination,” said the report.