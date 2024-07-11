Andhra CM Naidu embarks on one-day tour of North Andhra region to review projects

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday embarked on a one-day tour of the North Andhra region to review a slew of projects.

According to an official schedule shared by the state government, the chief minister is expected to inspect Polavaram left main canal by noon at Darlapudi in Anakapalli district.

Later, Naidu is scheduled to visit Bhogapuram Airport in Vizianagaram district between 12.35 pm and 1.30 pm. He will inspect the airport construction works and review them with officials.