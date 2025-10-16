Menu
Andhra CM Naidu's remarks in Hindi won hearts of NDA workers in Bihar: PM Modi

In a post on X, the prime minister said Naidu's remarks in Hindi have won the hearts of several NDA workers in Bihar and reflected the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat'.
Last Updated : 16 October 2025, 17:07 IST
Published 16 October 2025, 17:07 IST
