Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan unveils 206-ft tall Ambedkar’s 'Statue of Justice' in Vijaywada

Hyderabad: Making a strong Dalit pitch ahead of the assembly polls slated in the coming few months, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday unveiled the 206-foot tall bronze statue of Dr B R Amabedkar right in the middle of Vijayawada city. The statue complex came up in an area of 18 acres at a cost of around Rs 405 cr.

The Ambedkar statue that was unveiled on Friday is 125-foot on an 81-feet pyramidical base making the statue complex 206-foot tall.

Hailing Bharat Ratna Ambedkar as a great visionary leader who dedicated his entire life for the upliftment of weaker sections in multiple ways, Reddy said bronze sculpture installed in the historical Swaraj Maidan here was the Statue of Social Justice and perfect manifestation of Grama Swaraj ushered in by his government in the last 55 months.

Addressing a mammoth Samajika Samatha Sankalpa Sabha at IG Stadium in Vijayawada on Friday before unveiling the statue, the chief minister said that what the Statue of Liberty is to America is the Statue of Social Justice to India.

He said the Government has ushered in social justice and Grama Swaraj by implementing a plethora of welfare schemes in full transparency for the upliftment of SC, ST, BC, minority and other economically backward communities fighting against various odds.