Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan unveils 206-ft tall Ambedkar’s 'Statue of Justice' in Vijaywada

Hyderabad: Making a strong Dalit pitch ahead of the assembly polls slated in the coming few months, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday unveiled the 206-foot tall bronze statue of Dr B R Amabedkar right in the middle of Vijayawada city. The statue complex came up in an area of 18 acres at a cost of around Rs 405 cr.
The Ambedkar statue that was unveiled on Friday is 125-foot on an 81-feet pyramidical base making the statue complex 206-foot tall.
Hailing Bharat Ratna Ambedkar as a great visionary leader who dedicated his entire life for the upliftment of weaker sections in multiple ways, Reddy said bronze sculpture installed in the historical Swaraj Maidan here was the Statue of Social Justice and perfect manifestation of Grama Swaraj ushered in by his government in the last 55 months.
Addressing a mammoth Samajika Samatha Sankalpa Sabha at IG Stadium in Vijayawada on Friday before unveiling the statue, the chief minister said that what the Statue of Liberty is to America is the Statue of Social Justice to India.
He said the Government has ushered in social justice and Grama Swaraj by implementing a plethora of welfare schemes in full transparency for the upliftment of SC, ST, BC, minority and other economically backward communities fighting against various odds.
Feudalistic forces and their supporters led by TDP have transformed the shape and colour of untouchability by opposing distribution of house sites to the poor and creating obstacles through court cases, he said, adding that the opposition party never cared for the welfare of the oppressed classes.
Following the feudalistic and dominant ideology, the TDP practised a different form of untouchability by opposing English medium education to the poor, their economic development and digitalisation of class rooms and Chandrababu Naidu-led party had degraded the Government schools and grabbed assigned lands when it was in power, he said.
“Even after 133 years of his birth and 66 years of death, Dr. Ambedkar’s ideals and philosophy continue to be relevant and inspire us as we are experiencing untouchability in different forms despite 77 years of independence,” he said, stating that Ambedkar stands as a symbol of inspiration that changed the country’s social, economic, and political and gender spheres.
“Ambedkar fought against feudal forces and the oppression of weaker sections while working for the women’s liberation, people’s fundamental rights, constitutional rights and dignity of weaker sections,” the Chief Minister said, asserting that the Government has been implementing various welfare schemes inheriting the true spirit of Dr Ambedkar.