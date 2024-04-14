Andhra Pradesh police develops AI tool to answer poll-related queries

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh): The Kadapa district police of Andhra Pradesh developed an Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool called Election Mitra, which enables various stakeholders to quickly and easily obtain information on poll related matters, said an official on Sunday.

Kadapa district superintendent of police (SP) Siddarth Kaushal noted that the AI tool will tap into a vast database running into more than 25,750 pages of source literature on election manuals, handbooks, compendiums, circulars, press notes, Mode Code of Conduct (MCC) and others to generate authentic information.

"All the various rules, regulations, guidelines that govern the election process are scattered in various different sources. It is not possible to remember all this text. It is not even easy to refer to. Election Mitra makes it extremely easy and authentic to refer to and obtain any required information," Kaushal told PTI.