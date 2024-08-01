Home
Andhra Pradesh team visits Navi Mumbai to follow its development model for Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Dr P Narayana and his delegation comprising officials of Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) were given a detailed presentation at the CIDCO headquarters at Belapur in Navi Mumbai.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 01 August 2024, 03:30 IST

Navi Mumbai: As the N Chandrababu Naidu-led Andhra Pradesh government revived the development of the futuristic capital city of Amaravati, a delegation from the southern state visited various sites of projects developed the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), which is instrumental in building the satellite township of Navi Mumbai.

Andhra Pradesh Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Dr P Narayana and his delegation comprising officials of Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) were given a detailed presentation at the CIDCO headquarters at Belapur in Navi Mumbai.

“Dr Narayana visited various project sites of CIDCO, to study the urban development model,” CIDCO officials said Wednesday evening after the visit of the minister.

At the time of presentation, Vijay Singhal, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, CIDCO, Shantanu Goel, Joint Managing Director, CIDCO, Suresh Mengde, Chief Vigilance Officer, CIDCO, Kataneni Bhaskar, Commissioner, APCRDA, M Naveen, Additional Commissioner, APCRDA, Praveen Chand, Additional Commissioner, APCRDA, Ravindra Mankar, Chief Planner, CIDCO, N C Bias, Chief Engineer (Navi Mumbai), CIDCO, Prabhakar Phulari, Additional Chief Engineer, CIDCO, Ashitosh Nikhade, Additional Chief Planner, Pranjali Mane, Senior Planner, CIDCO, among others were present.

“The Andhra Pradesh government is set to develop a futuristic capital city spanning 217 sq km in Amaravati, featuring a comprehensive infrastructure framework, including city roads, water supply and sewerage systems, transportation networks, and essential amenities, alongside iconic buildings for the Secretariat, Legislative Assembly, and High Court, as well as government housing facilities, to create a modern and sustainable urban hub,” CIDCO officials said.

Leveraging CIDCO's renowned expertise in developing self-sustaining cities with comprehensive physical and social infrastructure, the organization orchestrated this visit to showcase its exemplary practices, methodologies, and innovative financial models in urban planning, with the aim of sharing knowledge and best practices in creating thriving and sustainable urban ecosystems.

Published 01 August 2024, 03:30 IST
