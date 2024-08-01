Andhra Pradesh team visits Navi Mumbai to follow its development model for Amaravati

Navi Mumbai: As the N Chandrababu Naidu-led Andhra Pradesh government revived the development of the futuristic capital city of Amaravati, a delegation from the southern state visited various sites of projects developed the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), which is instrumental in building the satellite township of Navi Mumbai.

Andhra Pradesh Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Dr P Narayana and his delegation comprising officials of Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) were given a detailed presentation at the CIDCO headquarters at Belapur in Navi Mumbai.

“Dr Narayana visited various project sites of CIDCO, to study the urban development model,” CIDCO officials said Wednesday evening after the visit of the minister.

At the time of presentation, Vijay Singhal, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, CIDCO, Shantanu Goel, Joint Managing Director, CIDCO, Suresh Mengde, Chief Vigilance Officer, CIDCO, Kataneni Bhaskar, Commissioner, APCRDA, M Naveen, Additional Commissioner, APCRDA, Praveen Chand, Additional Commissioner, APCRDA, Ravindra Mankar, Chief Planner, CIDCO, N C Bias, Chief Engineer (Navi Mumbai), CIDCO, Prabhakar Phulari, Additional Chief Engineer, CIDCO, Ashitosh Nikhade, Additional Chief Planner, Pranjali Mane, Senior Planner, CIDCO, among others were present.