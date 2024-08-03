Andhra Pradesh's CRDA to initiate talks with Singapore govt to revive old agreement to develop Amaravati

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh government's Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) had decided to initiate talks with the Singapore government about developing the seed capital area in Amaravati.

The decision in this regard was taken at the CRDA's first meeting held on Friday with chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

As soon as the YSRCP came to power in 2019, the then government had canceled an agreement with the Singapore Consortium, comprising Ascendas Singbridge Pte Ltd, which is now part of CapitaLand Group, and Sembcorp Development Ltd, to develop the seed capital area in Amaravati.

In 2018, the CRDA under the TDP government signed a concession and development agreement (CADA) and a share holding agreement (SHA) with a Singapore consortium to execute the Amaravati Start-up Area Development Project.