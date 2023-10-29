Andhra train accident: Here are the helpline numbers

The East Coast Railway has come out with helpline numbers following the train accident in Andhra Pradesh in which several are feared dead.

Bhubaneswar - 0674-2301625, 2301525, 2303069

Waltair - 0891-2885914

Visakhapatnam Railway Station: 0891 2746330, 0891 2744619

Airtel: 81060 53051, 8106053052

BSNL: 8500041670, 8500041671

At least 10 people were killed and about 25 injured in the accident that took place on Sunday, a senior government official said.