JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Andhra train accident: Here are the helpline numbers

Local administration and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were informed, seeking assistance and ambulances, and accident relief trains have reached the site, an official said regarding the incident.
Last Updated 29 October 2023, 16:16 IST

Follow Us

The East Coast Railway has come out with helpline numbers following the train accident in Andhra Pradesh in which several are feared dead.

Bhubaneswar - 0674-2301625, 2301525, 2303069

Waltair - 0891-2885914

Visakhapatnam Railway Station: 0891 2746330, 0891 2744619

Airtel: 81060 53051, 8106053052

BSNL: 8500041670, 8500041671

At least 10 people were killed and about 25 injured in the accident that took place on Sunday, a senior government official said.

“There was an overshoot of train 08532 Visakhapatnam-Palasa Passenger with 08504 Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Passenger, where 3 coaches were involved and about 10 persons were injured,” an East Coast Railway zone official said.

Local administration and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were informed, seeking assistance and ambulances, and accident relief trains have reached the site, the official added.

(With inputs from agencies)

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 29 October 2023, 16:16 IST)
India NewsIndian RailwaysAndhra PradeshDerail

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT