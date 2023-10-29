Andhra train accident: Here are the helpline numbers

The East Coast Railway has come out with helpline numbers following the train accident in Andhra Pradesh in which several are feared dead.
Bhubaneswar - 0674-2301625, 2301525, 2303069
Waltair - 0891-2885914
Visakhapatnam Railway Station: 0891 2746330, 0891 2744619
Airtel: 81060 53051, 8106053052
BSNL: 8500041670, 8500041671
At least 10 people were killed and about 25 injured in the accident that took place on Sunday, a senior government official said.
“There was an overshoot of train 08532 Visakhapatnam-Palasa Passenger with 08504 Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Passenger, where 3 coaches were involved and about 10 persons were injured,” an East Coast Railway zone official said.
Local administration and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were informed, seeking assistance and ambulances, and accident relief trains have reached the site, the official added.
