Automobile majors Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra extend support to flood-hit Andhra, Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra and luxury car maker Audi have extended support to customers in cyclone and flood-affected regions of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

A statement issued by Maruti Suzuki India said that the company has collaborated with its dealer partners and made several arrangements at its workshops.

As soon as the news about the cyclone Michaung was reported, the company proactively sent out 7 lakh SMS alerts containing precautionary steps to its customers to ensure that even before the cyclone hits, customers could take precautionary measures to safeguard their cars against potential damage, the statement read.