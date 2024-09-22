'Can't keep silent when Hindu temples desecrated', says Pawan Kalyan as he begins penance amid Tirupati laddu row

Kalyan on Saturday said he will undertake an 11-day penance to propitiate Lord Venkateswara for the alleged adulteration of animal fats in Tirupati laddus.

The actor-politician said he will begin the ritualistic penance from Sunday at Sri Dasavatara Venkateswara Swamy temple at Namburu in Guntur district.

"After undertaking the 11-day penance, I will visit Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy," said Kalyan in a post on 'X', and appealed to the deity to grant him the power to do the ritualistic sanitisation to undo the alleged sins committed by the erstwhile YSRCP government.