CBI seizes 25k kilos of yeast mixed with cocaine at Vizag port

“The whole consignment has been seized and an FIR has been registered against the consignee and unknown others. The Operation indicates involvement international criminal network engaged in importing narcotics drugs by way of mixing it with other substance commonly known as cutting agents In the past also, on basis of Interpol inputs, CBI has conducted operations and registered offences under NDPS Act in furtherance of its commitment towards fighting the Drug menace at an International level. Further investigation is continuing,” said CBI.

State govt employees delayed proceedings

According to an eight page report filed by the CBI after seizure, the plastic bags in the container were containing pale yellow powder which was subjected to examination under NCB Narcotic Drugs Detection Kit for identifying the presence of any narcotic substance.

As per defined procedure for identification of presence of Cocaine /Methaqualone by Test E and presence of opium as per Test A and Test-B for presence of "Marijuana, Hashish, Hashish Oil' were followed by using NCB drug detection Kit.

During examination by drug detection kit the Test E colour indicative of positive result of cocaine /methaqualone came positive for all the 20 bags taken out randomly from each of the 20 pallets.

On being asked, the importer's representative feigned innocence and informed the CBI sleuths that they had imported this item for the first time and are unaware of its composition.

“During the process of examination, various officers of Andhra Pradesh government and port employees gathered at site causing delay in the CBI proceedings,” said the CBI's report.

Opposition TDP targets YSRCP govt

As a huge haul of drugs were seized at Vizag port, TDP National President and Former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu expressed his concern about Andhra Pradesh becoming the drug capital of India.



In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), N Chandrababu Naidu underscored the lack of cooperation from AP Police and port employees, suggesting possible complicity and implicating the ruling party.

"The timing of such a massive drug consignment entering AP raises serious questions. What intentions could the ruling party have had for these drugs, especially with the upcoming elections?" he questioned.

Highlighting the grave risk posed to the future of the state's youth, the TDP Chief emphasized the urgent need to apprehend and punish those responsible for this menace.

Naidu's son said that the YSRCP is resorting to desperate measures as it becomes increasingly apparent that attaining power is becoming impossible. In a statement Lokesh highlighted the series of scandals emerging as the elections draw nearer. "Just now, I received troubling news about the seizure of 25,000 kg of drugs from Brazil at the Visakhapatnam port. If these narcotics were imported under the guise of a private company in Vizag, it reveals the extent of desperation within the J-gang. It's evident that the Tadepalli palace is a hub for this massive drug operation," he remarked.



Nara Lokesh recalled a previous incident where drugs worth Rs 21,000 crs, falsely labelled under the Ashi Trading Company in Vijayawada, owned by Kakinada MLA Chandrasekhar Reddy's proxy, were intercepted at the Mundra port.

He emphasized that the TDP has consistently raised concerns about the proliferation of drug and ganja networks linked to the Tadepalli Palace. Additionally, he criticized the YSRCP for transforming Visakhapatnam into a drug capital instead of fulfilling promises to develop it as the state capital.