Chandrababu Naidu swearing-in: From Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, to Rajinikanth, celebrities attending the ceremony

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi has received a special invitation from Telugu Desam Party leader Chandrababu and is attending the swearing-in ceremony as a state guest.
Actor and politician Pawan Kalyan, who is eyeing the deputy CM post, is also part of the ceremony.
Superstar Rajinikanth is also at the swearing-in ceremony of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. In this photo, Rajini is seen with Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna
Ram Charan, who is gearing up for Game Changer, is one of the famous faces from the Telugu Cinema Industry to attend the swearing-in ceremony.
Credit: Instagram/@alwaysramcharan
Pushpa star Allu Arjun is also attending the swearing-in ceremony of Chandrababu Naidu.
Credit: Instagram/@alluarjunonline
Devara actor Jr NTR is also one of the prominent faces from showbiz who is attending TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's swearing-in ceremony.
Operation Valentine actor Varrn Tej is also among those at Chandrababu Naidu's swearing-in ceremony.
Credit: Instagram/@varunkonidela7
Actor Sai Durgha Tej is another name from the Telugu Cinema Industry to grace the swearing-in ceremony of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.
Credit: Instagram/@jetpanja
Actor Allu Sirish is there for the swearing-in ceremony of Chandrababu Naidu.
Credit: Instagram/@allusirish
Published 12 June 2024, 05:48 IST