Chandrababu Naidu swearing-in: From Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, to Rajinikanth, celebrities attending the ceremony

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu will take the oath of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister today, and his swearing-in ceremony is shaping up to be a star-studded affair. The grand event has kicked off at the Kesarapalli IT Park near Gannavaram Airport on the outskirts of Vijayawada. TDP, in alliance with BJP and Jana Sena, stormed into power after the assembly polls, results for which were declared on June 4, and in the process decimated YSRCP and Jagan Mohan's political presence in the state. Here is a look at some celebrities in attendance.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 12 June 2024, 05:48 IST
Veteran actor Chiranjeevi has received a special invitation from Telugu Desam Party leader Chandrababu and is attending the swearing-in ceremony as a state guest.

Actor and politician Pawan Kalyan, who is eyeing the deputy CM post, is also part of the ceremony.

Credit: TDP

Superstar Rajinikanth is also at the swearing-in ceremony of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. In this photo, Rajini is seen with Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna

Ram Charan, who is gearing up for Game Changer, is one of the famous faces from the Telugu Cinema Industry to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Credit: Instagram/@alwaysramcharan

Pushpa star Allu Arjun is also attending the swearing-in ceremony of Chandrababu Naidu.

Credit: Instagram/@alluarjunonline

Devara actor Jr NTR is also one of the prominent faces from showbiz who is attending TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's swearing-in ceremony.

Credit: Instagram/@jrntr

Operation Valentine actor Varrn Tej is also among those at Chandrababu Naidu's swearing-in ceremony.

Credit: Instagram/@varunkonidela7

Actor Sai Durgha Tej is another name from the Telugu Cinema Industry to grace the swearing-in ceremony of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.

Credit: Instagram/@jetpanja

Actor Allu Sirish is there for the swearing-in ceremony of Chandrababu Naidu.

Credit: Instagram/@allusirish

Published 12 June 2024, 05:48 IST
