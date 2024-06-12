Chandrababu Naidu swearing-in: From Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, to Rajinikanth, celebrities attending the ceremony

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu will take the oath of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister today, and his swearing-in ceremony is shaping up to be a star-studded affair. The grand event has kicked off at the Kesarapalli IT Park near Gannavaram Airport on the outskirts of Vijayawada. TDP, in alliance with BJP and Jana Sena, stormed into power after the assembly polls, results for which were declared on June 4, and in the process decimated YSRCP and Jagan Mohan's political presence in the state. Here is a look at some celebrities in attendance.