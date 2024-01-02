Chandrababu Naidu swings into poll mode, to address meetings in 22 Lok Sabha segments

On Wednesday, the TDP is organising a meeting of the TDP's State panchayat raj unit at the Convention Centre near the TDP national headquarters in Mangalagiri, he said.

The following day, on Thursday, 'Jayaho BC' programme will be held at the party headquarters under the leadership of Naidu, the TDP state unit president announced. "This programme is aimed at creating awareness among the Backward Classes (BCs) how this government and the Chief Minister, Jagan, have deceived the BCs and how terribly the community has been persecuted," Atchen Naidu said.

Also, a State-wide bus yatra is being planned soon under the supervision of the TNTUC (Telugu Nadu Trade Union Congress) to bring awareness among the working community, he stated.

Observing that his own party leaders and the cadre are not trusting Jagan Mohan Reddy, the TDP state president remarked that scared of dissidence and dissatisfaction within his party, Jagan retracted from his own decision of announcing a fresh list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Atchen Naidu said that Jagan, who has been moving on the path of destruction, is encouraging only corrupt, inefficient and criminals in politics. Not even a single section of people are feeling secure in this disorderly rule, he added.