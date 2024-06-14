Chandrababu Naidu takes charge: Skill census, hike in welfare pensions among first 5 decisions as Andhra Pradesh CM

Amaravati: Revocation of the Land Titling Act, increase in welfare pension to Rs 4,000 per month and holding skill census were among the first set of decisions Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu took immediately after assuming office on Thursday.

He also signed files pertaining to the recruitment of nearly 16,347 government teachers and another relating to the revival of ‘Anna Canteens', which serve cooked meals at subsided prices to the people.

The five files were signed immediately after Naidu assumed office at the secretariat amid Vedic chants.