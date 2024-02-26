Chandrababu Naidu threatened witnesses: Andhra Pradesh govt asks Supreme Court to cancel TDP chief's bail

New Delhi: The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday alleged before the Supreme Court that the family members of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu threatened witnesses, claiming they publicly said that action would be taken against officers once their party came to power in the state.

A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal asked TDP chief Naidu's lawyers—senior advocates Harish Salve and Sidharth Luthra—to file their response to the allegations made and the request to cancel Naidu's bail in the case related to setting up of skill development centres.

The court scheduled the matter for consideration on March 19.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the state government, contended that this was a very serious matter as the officers who participated in the investigation into Naidu and made statements had been threatened.

"There is a very serious and disturbing development after the judgment (on bail)," he said.