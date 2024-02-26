Chandrababu Naidu threatened witnesses: Andhra Pradesh govt asks Supreme Court to cancel TDP chief's bail

New Delhi: The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday alleged before the Supreme Court that the family members of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu threatened witnesses, claiming they publicly said that action would be taken against officers once their party came to power in the state.
A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal asked TDP chief Naidu's lawyers—senior advocates Harish Salve and Sidharth Luthra—to file their response to the allegations made and the request to cancel Naidu's bail in the case related to setting up of skill development centres.
The court scheduled the matter for consideration on March 19.
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the state government, contended that this was a very serious matter as the officers who participated in the investigation into Naidu and made statements had been threatened.
"There is a very serious and disturbing development after the judgment (on bail)," he said.
Chandrababu Naidu's family have made public statements that they have noted the names of the officers, the counsel alleged.
Luthra, on the contrary, contended these allegations were not part of records.
The bench also said, "We will not hear anything which is not part of record."
Rohatgi said an application had been filed in this regard.
He said the benefits of the bail cannot accrue to a party who made such threatening statements just before the elections.
As the counsel for Naidu said they would like to file reply, the bench posted the matter for consideration on March 19.
On January 16, 2024, a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court gave a split verdict on the issue of obtaining prior sanction before initiating inquiry, enquiry or investigation against public servants under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The top court, however, rejected Naidu's plea to declare lodging of the FIR, his arrest, and remand as illegal in connection with the Rs 3,300 crore scam in setting up skill development centres.
Naidu was granted regular bail in the case in November, 2023.
