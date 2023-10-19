Chandrababu Naidu's wife to reach out to people over TDP chief's arrest

Amaravati: Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of jailed TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu will embark on a tour of Andhra Pradesh - 'Nijam Gelavali'' (truth shall triumph) as part of efforts to reach out to the people. She would visit families of people who reportedly died after hearing about the arrest of former chief minister Naidu. Bhuvaneswari's tour plan is being formulated to ensure that she covers at least two to three places a week.