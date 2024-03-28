Ensure YSRCP sweeps Lok Sabha, Assembly polls: Jagan to people of Andhra Pradesh

Nandyala (Andhra Pradesh): YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday appealed to the people of the state to ensure that the ruling party sweeps all the 175 Andhra Pradesh assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in the elections.

The Chief Minister urged people to reject the NDA alliance of TDP, Janasena and BJP, and called it "anti-people" while addressing a public meeting at Nandyala.

“Take forward the winning streak of YSRCP while showing the exit door to the opposition from politics. For the first time in the country, the poor in Andhra Pradesh are getting due respect in the last 58 months,” said Reddy.

Further, he asked the people to decide whether they want door-to-door welfare and the "development" saga to continue for the next five years by electing the YSRCP or allegedly take the state backwards by 10 years by choosing the TDP and its allies.