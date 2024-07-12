Ex-Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, two IPS officers booked in 'attempt to murder' case

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh police registered an "attempt to murder" case against former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, two senior IPS officers and two retired officials, following a complaint lodged by a TDP MLA, an official said on Friday.

The complaint was lodged by the ruling party's Undi MLA K Raghurama Krishna Raju.

Besides Reddy, police booked senior IPS officers PV Sunil Kumar and PSR Sitaramanjaneyulu and retired police officer R Vijay Paul and former Guntur Government General Hospital superintendent G Prabhavati, the official said. Vijay Paul and Prabhavati have superannuated.