<p>Hyderabad: Former Andhra Pradesh CID chief N Sanjay who also worked as fire services DG, facing charges of fund misappropriation surrendered before the ACB Special Court in Vijayawada on Tuesday. </p><p>Sanjay, who served as CID chief during the YSRCP government, handled several high-profile cases, particularly those involving opposition TDP leaders at the time. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered a case against the 1996-batch IPS officer for allegedly misusing government funds to develop an app for the Fire Services Department. </p><p>While the Andhra Pradesh High Court had initially granted Sanjay anticipatory bail, the Supreme Court cancelled it on July 31, 2025, directing him to surrender before the concerned court. The ACB court granted judicial remand to Sanjay on Tuesday.</p><p>Sanjay oversaw several high-profile cases, including the AP Skill Development scam, in which the then-opposition leader and TDP supremo, N Chandrababu Naidu, was arrested in September 2023.</p><p>He was also suspended in December last year after two vigilance reports had 'concluded.' Sanjay is the primary accused in the misutilization of government funds.</p><p>He was accused of misusing funds in procuring some hardware, laptops, and iPads and also developing a web portal when he was working as Director General, AP State Disaster Response & Fire Services. He was also accused of misappropriation of funds to conduct SC, ST awareness programs when he was additional DG of CID.</p>