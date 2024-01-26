IRR scam: Andhra govt moves Supreme Court against anticipatory bail to Chandrababu Naidu

"The High Court's rationale regarding the delay in the arrest as a ground for granting anticipatory bail is completely misconceived," it said.

In its petition, the state government claimed the present scam is of a complicated nature involving large magnitudes of documentary and oral testimony.

"The AP CID undertook a detailed investigation, and only after ascertaining the respondent's (Naidu) role herein, did they take steps for police custody. The same ought not to have been held against the State. On the contrary, it is a testimony to the objectivity of the investigating agencies," the plea filed by advocate Mahfooz A Nazki said.

The State government accused Naidu of being "primary architect of the entire scam," claiming he is the ultimate beneficiary of all the windfall gains being made by parties as a result of his manipulation of the alignment.

Enumerating reasons, the Y S R Jaganmohan Reddy government said Naidu should not be granted bail for he allegedly arranged for two of his associates who helped facilitate his illicit cash flow to abscond from India to UAE/USA after they were served with notices from AP CID in another crime.

"Various persons closely associated to Naidu, including his son, have been making public statements directly threatening the investigating officers with dire consequences, in the event the respondent wins the forthcoming elections," the plea said.