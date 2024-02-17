ISRO chief prays at Andhra Pradesh temple ahead of INSAT-3DS launch

"I came here today to seek the blessings of Chengalamma Bhagavati for the success of this mission," Somnath told reporters.

The ISRO chief noted that the mission launch has been scheduled at 5:35 pm today for the meteorological satellite which studies weather, climate and also tracks cyclones.

It is customary for ISRO officials to visit this temple before rocket launches and the tradition goes back to around 15 years. Somanath had visited the temple on the eve of the Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1 missions as well.