Jagan 'threatening IPS officers', Andhra govt will take action: Pawan Kalyan

<p>Guntur (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Sunday alleged that YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is "threatening IPS officers" and warned that the state government would take action on its own if any harm befalls the police officials.</p>.<p>The Deputy CM’s remarks follow recent statements by Reddy, who warned that a future YSRCP government would not spare police officials allegedly harassing opposition party members.</p>.<p>"The former CM (Jagan) is threatening police officers… I am saying, if anyone gives these threats to officials and if even a fly falls on them or if they suffer so much as a scratch, you (Jagan) will be held responsible. We will take suo motu cognizance of these threats," Kalyan told reporters on the sidelines of a Forest Department event.</p>.<p>The actor-politician stated that no official would be intimidated by Reddy’s threats, noting that while the YSRCP chief may be a former CM, he still bears responsibility.</p>.<p>Reminding that Jagan is also an MLA, Kalyan claimed that the NDA government, comprising TDP, BJP, and Janasena, is a "good government" and not an inefficient one.</p>.<p>Further, the Janasena chief assured that if Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y S Sharmila applies for security, the government "will assess the threats against her and provide security accordingly".</p>.<p>Additionally, he suggested that "neighbourhood defence committees" should be established in the state similar to those in the Poonch sector in Jammu and Kashmir to protect women.</p>.<p>"There should be neighbourhood defence committees and I will discuss this with senior police officials," he added. </p>