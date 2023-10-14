Jailed Naidu’s health turns new flashpoint between TDP & YSRCP

Hyderabad: Health of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu who is currently lodged in Rajahmundry central prison has turned into a new flashpoint between the ruling YSRCP and the opposition party.
While TDP leaders raised concerns over the safety and health of Naidu and even sought prime minister Narendra Modi’s intervention, the jail authorities denied any such health concerns.
Taking to X, Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh said “There is an undeniable and immediate threat to CBN's life. He is being deliberately harmed. His safety is unquestionably at risk. CBN is facing a dire situation, dealing with mosquitoes, contaminated water, weight loss, infections, and allergies, all without access to timely medical assistance. The GoAP is trying to administer steroids to him. What is it that the Government doctors and administration are trying to hide? If any harm befalls @ncbn garu, @ysjagan will be responsible.”
Lokesh’s wife Nara Brahmani said, Naidu has lost five kilos, and additional weight loss could adversely impact his kidneys and family members are deeply worried about him.
Former minister and TDP politburo member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu demanded that Naidu be admitted to the super-speciality hospital till he recovers from these health issues. He also expressed concern that liver and heart problems too may arise if the same situation continues. Recalling that the former Bihar chief minister, Laloo Prasad Yadav, too was admitted to hospital when his health condition deteriorated, the TDP politburo member felt that Naidu may get dust allergy too.
Even the details of the medicines being administered are not being made public, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said that private doctors should be allowed to visit Naidu . The rules clearly permit the local MLA and the MLC to visit the jail but the officials are not allowing them, Ramakrishnudu maintained.
Seeking the intervention of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, into the health condition of Naidu, the TDP floor leaders in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar and K Ram Mohan Naidu, respectively, appealed to Modi to ensure that Naidu gets the best available medicare from the top most doctors in the country.
In a common letter addressed to Modi, both Ravindra Kumar and Ram Mohan Naidu said that they express grave concern surrounding the health and well-being of Naidu, who is now in judicial custody. They mentioned in the letter that his health condition is deteriorating and there are reports on his suffering from skin allergy.
However, Rajahmundry Jail DIG dismissed Naidu’s health and safety concerns and assured adequate provisions being provided.
Addressing a press conference on Friday evening, DIG M Ravi Kiran, assured that Naidu is being provided adequate facilities and he is keeping well. DIG reassured that there is no reason for anyone to worry about the sanitary conditions of the prison cell and his security as the Jail administration is following all required provisions to ensure his safety.
“Naidu brought his own medicines with him on the day he was admitted to the prison, and these medications have been closely monitored by the jail's medical officers to ensure he receives the necessary treatment. According to records from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Naidu weighed 66 kilograms when he entered the prison. Over the course of his imprisonment, his weight increased to approximately 68.7 kilograms. As of the most recent measurement, he weighed 67 kilograms, still one kilogram more than his initial weight,” he said.
He also said that the jail authorities are taking extensive precautions regarding Naidu's health. They conduct vital sign checks three times daily.
Earlier in the day, YSRCP General Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy affirmed that Naidu's health remains in good condition. He criticized TDP-aligned influencers for spreading false information to elicit public sympathy for the ‘Skilled Criminal Naidu,’ who was serving jail time for plundering crores of public money. He further reminded people that Naidu is in jail due to his alleged criminal activities and for looting people under the guise of government projects.
“Naidu’s health condition is good. Contrary to the lies being spread by TDP, Naidu has in fact gained 1 kg weight. Yellow media is trying to spread lies in a bid to attract public sympathy for Naidu. The same media houses are not saying that Naidu did wrong and hence went to jail, but now are trying to distract the public. Also, one must remember that jail is not anyone’s mother-in-law's house that you will be treated royally. It’s a jail and Naidu is behind bars because he is a criminal,’ Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said.