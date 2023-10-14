Jailed Naidu’s health turns new flashpoint between TDP & YSRCP

Hyderabad: Health of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu who is currently lodged in Rajahmundry central prison has turned into a new flashpoint between the ruling YSRCP and the opposition party.

While TDP leaders raised concerns over the safety and health of Naidu and even sought prime minister Narendra Modi’s intervention, the jail authorities denied any such health concerns.

Taking to X, Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh said “There is an undeniable and immediate threat to CBN's life. He is being deliberately harmed. His safety is unquestionably at risk. CBN is facing a dire situation, dealing with mosquitoes, contaminated water, weight loss, infections, and allergies, all without access to timely medical assistance. The GoAP is trying to administer steroids to him. What is it that the Government doctors and administration are trying to hide? If any harm befalls @ncbn garu, @ysjagan will be responsible.”

Lokesh’s wife Nara Brahmani said, Naidu has lost five kilos, and additional weight loss could adversely impact his kidneys and family members are deeply worried about him.