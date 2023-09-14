Jana Sena Party chief confirms alliance with TDP after meeting Chandrababu Naidu in prison

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan has confirmed the party's alliance with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) after he met with N Chandrababu Naidu in Rajamahendravaram central prison.

Kalyan added that till now he had only aspired to an alliance with the TDP but now they have decided to "firmly join forces" in a bid to dislodge the YSRC party in the 2024 Andhra Pradesh polls.

He said "Andhra can't afford YSR Congress Party anymore."