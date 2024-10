Laddu adulteration just tip of iceberg, much more to be probed: Pawan Kalyan

A day before the Supreme Court is expected to hear the case on the allegation of using animal fat in making Tirupati Laddu, Pawan Kalyan said he wanted to communicate to the judiciary that Jagan was facing several charges including corruption allegations and it has to consider before giving a decision (in Laddu adulteration case).