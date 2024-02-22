'Lakhpati Didis': This state has most number of women associated with SHGs who earn Rs 1 lakh per year

Andhra Pradesh has emerged as the frontrunner with over 13.65 lakh registered as ‘Lakhpati Didis’ — women Self-Help Group members earning a minimum annual income of Rs 1 lakh.

Bihar comes a distant second with 11.16 lakh such women, followed by 10.11 lakh women in West Bengal.

According to a report in The Times of India, Lakshadweep has yet to register any 'Lakhpati Didis', while Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Goa report 242 and 206 members respectively, marking the lowest figures among states and UTs.

In Uttar Pradesh, the count of 'Lakhpati Didis' reached 6.68 lakh, while in Gujarat, it stands at 4.94 lakh, in Tamil Nadu at 2.64 lakh, and in Kerala at 2.31 lakh. Madhya Pradesh boasts 9.54 lakh, Maharashtra 8.99 lakh, and Rajasthan 2.02 lakh 'Lakhpati Didis'.

Ladakh hosts 51,723 such women, while Jammu & Kashmir counts 29,070. Assam leads the northeast with 4.65 lakh, trailed by Meghalaya (33,856), Mizoram (16,087), Manipur (12,499), and Nagaland (10,494).