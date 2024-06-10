Lok Sabha Elections 2024: After defeat, YSRCP's Srinivas quits politics

Popularly known as Kesineni Nani, Srinivas, a transport tycoon turned politician, vowed that he will continue to support and advocate the betterment of Vijayawada in whichever way he could.

Thanking people who supported him in his political journey, Srinivas said he is carrying cherished memories and invaluable experiences.

He represented the Vijayawada Parliament segment for two terms as TDP candidate from 2014 to 2024.

Srinivas resigned from the TDP and the Lok Sabha on the same day on January 10. He later joined YSRCP.

In May 13 Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh, Srinivas lost to his younger brother Sivanath by a margin of 2.8 lakh votes.