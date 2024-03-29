Lok Sabha Polls 2024: TDP announces final list of candidates in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): The TDP on Friday announced its final list of candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh, which included a YSR Congress MP, who joined the party recently.

TDP fielded M Srinivasulu Reddy from Ongole, who recently quit the ruling YSRCP.

He was elected to the Lok Sabha from the same constituency on a YSRCP ticket in 2019.