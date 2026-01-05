<p>Amaravati: Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool met with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister here on Monday and deliberated on a range of issues.</p>.<p>The Mauritius President is on a six-day tour of India, starting from January to 3 to 8. He attended the World Telugu Conference held in Guntur on Sunday.</p>.Telugu language reflects living civilisation, spiritual legacy: Mauritius President.<p>“Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool met with Chief Minister N Chandrababu,” said an official press release.</p>.<p>Naidu explained the development initiatives taken up in the southern state and enquired about the welfare of the Telugu diaspora in the scenic Indian Ocean archipelago.</p>.<p>Further, Gokhool also visited a couple of temples. </p>