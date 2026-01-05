Menu
Mauritius President meets Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu in Amaravati

The Mauritius President is on a six-day tour of India, starting from January to 3 to 8. He attended the World Telugu Conference held in Guntur on Sunday.
Last Updated : 05 January 2026, 19:02 IST
Published 05 January 2026, 19:02 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshN Chandrababu NaidumauritiusAmaravati

