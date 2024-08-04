Minor fire in empty train coach at Vizag railway station

Visakhapatnam: A minor fire broke out in an empty train coach here on Sunday, which was quickly doused by the Waltair Railway Division personnel, an official said.

A fire broke out on coach B-7 of Bastar Express around 10 am, when it was set aside for cleaning in the Visakhapatnam station yard, the official added.

"The minor incident which occurred in a single coach was immediately controlled," the official told PTI, adding that it was an empty rake.

Further, he said that no other coach was affected.