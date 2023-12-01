Nagarjuna Sagar dam row: Cases registered against Andhra Pradesh Police

On the intervening night of November 29 and November 30, a large contingent of police forces from Andhra Pradesh 'barged' in at the Nagarjuna Sagar dam site in Nalgonda district around 1 am and allegedly pushed aside the Special Protection Force (SPF) of Telangana guarding the access points of the dam, resulting in tensions between the two states.