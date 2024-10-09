Naidu bats for 'one nation-one election', claims Haryana results would repeat in Jharkhand & Maharashtra

Coming down heavily on the former chief minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Chief Minister is of the opinion that Jagan is the biggest curse to the state.

"It is a case study that if the power is given to a destructive person how the state suffers. This will be a classic example for future generations too. With the developmental works taken up in the combined Andhra Pradesh, Telangana has progressed well as a strong economic state and reforms can be implemented with a vision," the Chief Minister said.

He felt that welfare and progress should be taken further simultaneously and stated that Modi not only won the polls for the third consecutive term but also undertook several welfare programmes. He said that the state could boldly face the recent cyclonic storm and asked whether any leader from the YSRCP was seen anywhere anytime during the floods.

"The YSRCP leaders shamelessly tried to cause damage to Prakasam Barrage by pushing some boats in the Krishna River and now they are talking about whatever they want, " he said. The Chief Minister said that the Brahmotsavams in Tirumala and the Navaratri celebrations of Goddess Kanaka Durga are being celebrated well and asked whether these festivities were held in similar manner earlier.

The Chief Minister said he made a request to the Centre to supply oxygen to the state which is now reeling under a heavy debt burden of Rs 10.5 lakh crore.