Nara Lokesh completes 3000 Kilometre yuvagalam padayatra in Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh, who launched his Yuvagalam Padayatra on January 27th in Kuppam, has achieved a remarkable milestone by completing a 3000-kilometre walk, engaging with the people, on December 11.

Overcoming obstacles set by the YSRCP government, Nara Lokesh, along with an army of people, marked the completion of the 3000 KM Yuvagalam Padayatra. To commemorate this occasion, he unveiled a plaque in Tetagunta Panchayat, Tuni Constituency, pledging to reopen the Anna Canteens closed by the YSRCP government, addressing the hunger of the impoverished.

As Nara Lokesh achieved this historic milestone in Andhra Pradesh politics, his wife Nara Brahmani, son Devansh, along with family members Nandamuri Mokshagna and Sribharat Mathukumilli, joined him in the padayatra and walked with him.