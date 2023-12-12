Nara Lokesh completes 3000 Kilometre yuvagalam padayatra in Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh, who launched his Yuvagalam Padayatra on January 27th in Kuppam, has achieved a remarkable milestone by completing a 3000-kilometre walk, engaging with the people, on December 11.
Overcoming obstacles set by the YSRCP government, Nara Lokesh, along with an army of people, marked the completion of the 3000 KM Yuvagalam Padayatra. To commemorate this occasion, he unveiled a plaque in Tetagunta Panchayat, Tuni Constituency, pledging to reopen the Anna Canteens closed by the YSRCP government, addressing the hunger of the impoverished.
As Nara Lokesh achieved this historic milestone in Andhra Pradesh politics, his wife Nara Brahmani, son Devansh, along with family members Nandamuri Mokshagna and Sribharat Mathukumilli, joined him in the padayatra and walked with him.
Tetagunta witnessed a festive atmosphere, with major TDP leaders and people expressing solidarity with Nara Lokesh. Thousands of TDP activists and sympathisers from both Godavari districts participated in the padayatra.
So far, the Yuvagalam Padayatra has traversed 10 combined districts, 92 assembly constituencies, 217 mandals/municipalities, and 1915 villages.
Over the course of this extensive padayatra, Nara Lokesh engaged in 70 public meetings, 145 face-to-face interactions, 12 special programs, and 8 rachabanda programs to understand the people's issues.
He received 1063 written petitions and directly interacted with millions of people who shared their concerns. Approximately 1.2 crore people have connected with Nara Lokesh in various ways since the commencement of the Yuvagalam Padayatra, said Lokesh's campaign managers.