Pawan Kalyan: Scripting a political blockbuster?

In March 2014, Pawan Kalyan made a dramatic re-entry into the political stage by launching the Jana Sena. His speeches continued to have the spark and the spunk, with his Congress hatao, desh bachao slogan becoming popular among fans. He said India needed decisive and strong leadership, and the bifurcated Andhra Pradesh needed visionary leadership and batted for Narendra Modi at the Centre and N Chandrababu Naidu in Andhra Pradesh. Though he didn’t contest the 2014 polls, he campaigned for the BJP-TDP alliance that triumphed at the hustings. The TDP's clean sweep of all the seats in West Godavari was seen as Pawan Kalyan’s mettle in bringing Naidu back to power.