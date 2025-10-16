<p>Srisailam (Andhra Pradesh): Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Thursday offered prayer at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam here in Nandyal district.</p>.<p>"PM Modi performed Rudrabhishekam with Panchamuralu (a sacred mixture made of five ingredients-cow milk, cow curd, cow ghee, honey, and sugar)," BJP sources said.</p>.<p>Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan accompanied him.</p>.<p>The Mallikarjuna Swamy temple is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and one of the 52 Shakti Peeths.</p>.<p>A unique feature of this temple is the coexistence of a Jyotirlinga and a Shakti Peeth in the same premises, making it one of its kind in the entire nation.</p>.Gujarat: 1.11 crore people write postcards to thank PM Modi, set world record.<p>Following the temple visit, PM Modi is scheduled to visit Sree Shivaji Spoorthi Kendra, a memorial complex which includes a meditation hall with the models of four iconic forts, Pratapgad, Rajgad, Raigad, and Shivneri, positioned at four corners. In the middle stands a statue of the legendary king Chhatrapati Shivaji in deep meditation.</p>.<p>Run by Sree Shivaji Memorial Committee, the meditation hall was set up in the temple town to commemorate the historic visit of Chhatrapati Shivaji to the sacred shrine in 1677.</p>.<p>Later, the Prime Minister will proceed to Kurnool to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several development projects, spanning sectors such as power, defence, railways, and petroleum.</p>.<p>Further, the PM will also address a public meeting titled 'Super GST - Super Savings' to explain the benefits of the new-gen GST reforms to people.</p>.<p>Earlier, he was received at the Kurnool Airport by Governor S Abdul Nazeer, CM Naidu and others.</p>