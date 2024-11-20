Home
Polavaram Project will be completed by 2027 at 'any cost', says Andhra CM

According to Naidu, the Centre has so far sanctioned Rs 12,157 crore for the Rs 55,000-crore project, which it is ready to give in two years’ time.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 00:24 IST

Published 20 November 2024, 00:24 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshN Chandrababu NaiduPolavaram project

