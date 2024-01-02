Reluctant Sharmila now ready to shoulder responsibility to revive Congress in Andhra

After joining the Congress, Sharmila is expected to shoulder the responsibility to revive the party in Andhra Pradesh. After the state bifurcation in 2014, the Congress was totally decimated in Andhra Pradesh.

Sharmila would be visiting her father Y S Rajasekhar Reddy’s memorial at the Y S family estate in Idupulapaya of Kadapa in the afternoon. Sharmila on January 1 announced that her son Y S Raja Reddy's marriage has been fixed for February 17 and that she would be visiting YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya to present the first invitation and seek her father’s blessings.

After returning to Hyderabad from Kadapa, Sharmila is expected to leave for Delhi on Wednesday evening.

APCC president Gidugu Rudraraju on Monday said that their party’s top leadership had already informed them that Sharmila would be joining the Congress and he hoped her entry would strengthen the party in Andhra Pradesh.

Sources in YSRCP told DH that some of the ruling party leaders, including a few sitting MLAs, are willing to join the Congress in Andhra Pradesh after Sharmila’s entry to the grand old party.

Majority of the MLAs who were doubtful of party nomination to fight the 2024 polls are ready to leave YSRCP. Jagan had already started an exercise to replace at least 40 sitting MLAs in the 2024 polls.

“I’m ready to walk along with Y S Sharmila. I've been a loyal follower of the YSR family. We're expecting her decision to be out soon,” YSRCP ML, Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, who defeated TDP scion Nara Lokesh in the 2019 polls, in Mangalagiri told reporters recently.

Miffed with reports that he would not be re-nominated to contest from Mangalagiri in 2024 polls, Ramakrishna Reddy, who is popularly known as RK, had resigned as an MLA and also to YSRCP recently.

In a dramatic U-turn, Y S Sharmila on November 3, just days before Telangana assembly polls, announced her party YSRTP’s unconditional support to the Congress for the state polls held last year.