Skill development case: SC issues notice to Chandrababu Naidu

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on a plea by the state government challenging the regular bail granted to him in a case related to alleged scam in setting up the skill development centre.

The court, however, relaxed the bail condition prohibiting Naidu from organising or participating in political rallies or meetings.

A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma said: "Issue notice. Returnable on December 8. All the conditions imposed by the November 3 order by the high court shall continue except the condition of organising or participating in public rallies or meetings."

The court fixed the matter for further hearing on December 11.

Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, appearing for the Andhra Pradesh government, said no statement should be made in the public domain about this case.

Naidu's counsel, however, alleged that officers of the department are still making public statements with reference to issues that are pending before the apex court.