Supreme Court declines immediate relief to TDP's Chandrababu Naidu, to hear plea on October 3

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to consider a plea by former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu against police custody remand in a case related to the alleged scam in setting up skill development centres.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said this court will not restrain the trial judge from dealing with the application seeking police custody of Chandrababu Naidu.

The top court, however, agreed to consider his plea for quashing of the FIR on October 3.

The development came after Justice S V N Bhatti sitting in a separate bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna recused to hear the matter.

Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra then mentioned Naidu's plea before the bench headed by the CJI.

He said on September 8, this man has been picked up illegally and he has been in custody. He said police custody was granted for two days and now the state wants police custody for 15 days, and they are roping him in in FIR after FIR.