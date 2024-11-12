Supreme Court junks man's plea to deactivate 'machine' controlling brain

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Tuesday junked a man's petition who alleged that his brain was being controlled by other persons via a machine. </p><p>A bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah dismissed the matter, calling it 'bizarre' and observing "We see no scope or reason as to how we can interfere in this matter," <em>Live Law </em>reported. </p><p>The man had initially taken the matter to the Andhra Pradesh High Court, claiming that some people had obtained a 'human brain reading machinery' from Hyderabad's Central Forensic Scientific Laboratory (CFSL), and were using it on him.</p><p>The man sought the court's directions to deactivate the same. </p><p>A counter-affidavit was filed in the HC by CFSL, CBI, who stated that the petitioner, who is a teacher, didn't undergo any forensic examination at any point of time, and thus the question of deactivating the machine which the individual claimed had been used on him doesn't arise. </p>.Supreme Court notice to Centre on plea for mandatory age verification for alcohol sale.<p>In November 2022, the HC junked the petition. </p><p>He then moved the Supreme Court, and although the top court found it surprising, it decided to take up the matter instead of dismissing it. To that end, Supreme Court Legal Services Committee arranged an interaction with the petitioner in his mother tongue to better get a sense of his grievances. </p><p>They reported to the court that the man sought the deactivation of the alleged device controlling his brain. </p><p>"This is the bizarre prayer(s) which has been made by the petitioner whose specific allegation is that there is some machine which is being used and operated at the hands of some persons, by which the “brain” of the petitioner is being controlled. We see no scope or reason as to how we can interfere in this matter," <em>Live Law</em> reported the court observe, while dismissing the petition. </p>