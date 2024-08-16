Tata Group Chairman Chandrasekharan to co-lead Andhra's task force for economic development

Since the state government is planning to take Andhra Pradesh to number one position in the country by 2027 with the Vision-2047, the Task Force will mainly focus on the steps to be taken to achieve this goal. The State Government also decided to establish the Centre for Global Leadership in Amaravathi with the active partnership of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in which the TATA company will become a partner.

A TATA Consultancy Service (TCS) Development Centre too will be set up in the port city of Visakhapatnam and the Chief Minister also discussed with the TATA Group Chairman on the possibilities of the expansion of the Air India and Vistara Airlines in the state. This apart, Naidu also held discussions with him on establishing solar, telecommunication and food processing units in the state.

Naidu on Friday also held a meeting with a delegation from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) headed by its Director General, Chandrajit Banerjee. They discussed the establishment of a Centre for Global Leadership on Competitiveness (GLC) in Amaravati by the CII. The Government of Andhra Pradesh and CII are planning to establish a GoAP-CII Industry Forum to implement the recommendations of the Taskforce on Economic Development. Additionally, the government will focus on enhancing the skills and employability of the youth of Andhra Pradesh through initiatives like the CII Multi Skill Training Institute (MSTI) and CII Model Career Centre (MCC).

He also met with a delegation of the Bar Council Of India (BCI) led by Senior Advocate and Chairman, Manan Kumar Mishra. The BCI Trust PEARL FIRST has proposed to establish a new premier university in Andhra Pradesh on the lines of NLSIU, Bangalore and IIULER, Goa. This new institution would also have a world-class arbitration centre and foster international collaborations, thus bolstering higher education and skill development in the field of law and allied areas.