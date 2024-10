TCS pact done in 90-min, says Andhra Minister Lokesh on ‘speed of doing business’

In an interactive session at the ITServe Alliance Synergy Conference in Las Vegas (USA), Lokesh said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu-led NDA regime in the state is actually looking at business processes reengineering in the government to deliver seamless governance in the hands of people, making officials and politicians irrelevant.